https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330257Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextA Woman Standing at an Open Sash Window, a Small Boy Beside Her by Anthonie AndriessenView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330257View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 916 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2672 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2690 x 3524 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadA Woman Standing at an Open Sash Window, a Small Boy Beside Her by Anthonie AndriessenMore