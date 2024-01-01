https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330263Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLadies in a Pavilion: Page from a Dispersed Ragamala Series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Rajasthan, Marwar)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330263View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 980 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2858 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3266 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadLadies in a Pavilion: Page from a Dispersed Ragamala Series (Garland of Musical Modes), India (Rajasthan, Marwar)More