https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330265
Symbols of the Chakravartin: Folio from a Digambara Manuscript, Possibly the Shalibhadra, India (Rajasthan, Marwar)
View public domain image source here

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9330265

View CC0 License

