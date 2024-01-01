https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330277Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArmed Three-Master Anchored Near a City from The Sailing Vessels by Hieronymus CockView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330277View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 948 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2765 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3722 x 2940 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadArmed Three-Master Anchored Near a City from The Sailing Vessels by Hieronymus CockMore