rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330317
Plaque with Agnus Dei on a Cross between Emblems of the Four Evangelists
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Plaque with Agnus Dei on a Cross between Emblems of the Four Evangelists

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9330317

View CC0 License

Plaque with Agnus Dei on a Cross between Emblems of the Four Evangelists

More