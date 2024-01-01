https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330337Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGlass Panel of Saint Nicholas, after a design by Jacob Cornelisz van OostsanenView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330337View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 817 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2381 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2736 x 4021 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadGlass Panel of Saint Nicholas, after a design by Jacob Cornelisz van OostsanenMore