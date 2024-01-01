https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330349Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"Burzuyeh is Summoned by Nushirvan on his Return from India", Folio from a Kalila wa Dimna, second quarter 16th centuryView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330349View CC0 LicenseJPEGPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 1980 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2524 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2738 x 3796 px | 300 dpiFree Download"Burzuyeh is Summoned by Nushirvan on his Return from India", Folio from a Kalila wa Dimna, second quarter 16th centuryMore