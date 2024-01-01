https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330371Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextElevation of Boxes and Royal Box as Presently Constituted and According to New Design, Workshop of Giuseppe Galli BibienaView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330371View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 805 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2348 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3778 x 2535 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadElevation of Boxes and Royal Box as Presently Constituted and According to New Design, Workshop of Giuseppe Galli BibienaMore