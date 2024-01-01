https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330372Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for an Opera Set, a Congress of Cupids by Carlo Zucchi the youngerView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330372View CC0 LicenseJPEGBanner JPEG 1200 x 798 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2329 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3718 x 2474 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for an Opera Set, a Congress of Cupids by Carlo Zucchi the youngerMore