https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330392Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text"The Gazelle Becomes Friends with the Crow, the Mouse, and the Tortoise", Folio from a Kalila wa Dimna, second quarter 16th centuryView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330392View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 897 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2615 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2798 x 3745 px | 300 dpiFree Download"The Gazelle Becomes Friends with the Crow, the Mouse, and the Tortoise", Folio from a Kalila wa Dimna, second quarter 16th centuryMore