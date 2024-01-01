rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330402
Nawab Muzaffar 'Ali Khan on Horseback, attributed to Rai Kalyan Das (Chitarman II)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Nawab Muzaffar 'Ali Khan on Horseback, attributed to Rai Kalyan Das (Chitarman II)

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9330402

View CC0 License

Nawab Muzaffar 'Ali Khan on Horseback, attributed to Rai Kalyan Das (Chitarman II)

More