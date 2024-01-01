https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330406Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRear View of an Elaborate Design for a Carved Wooden Carriage with Acanthus Leaves and PuttiView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330406View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 961 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2804 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2863 x 3574 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRear View of an Elaborate Design for a Carved Wooden Carriage with Acanthus Leaves and PuttiMore