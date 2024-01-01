rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330411
Design for a Cartouche flanked by winged Sirens with a Coat of Arms containing a Fleur-de-Lis
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Design for a Cartouche flanked by winged Sirens with a Coat of Arms containing a Fleur-de-Lis

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9330411

View CC0 License

Design for a Cartouche flanked by winged Sirens with a Coat of Arms containing a Fleur-de-Lis

More