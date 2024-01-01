https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330414Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextElevation of a Catafalque with a royal Crown surmounting the Casket, Workshop of Giuseppe Galli BibienaView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330414View CC0 LicenseJPEGA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3583 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2006 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2663 x 3740 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadElevation of a Catafalque with a royal Crown surmounting the Casket, Workshop of Giuseppe Galli BibienaMore