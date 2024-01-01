rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330500
Panel Carved in the "Beveled Style" with Remains of Later Polychromy, last quarter 10th century
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Panel Carved in the "Beveled Style" with Remains of Later Polychromy, last quarter 10th century

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9330500

View CC0 License

Panel Carved in the "Beveled Style" with Remains of Later Polychromy, last quarter 10th century

More