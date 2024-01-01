https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330502Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextChurch of the Saviour (First Unitarian Congregational), Brooklyn by Various artists/makersView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330502View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 974 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2841 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3247 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadChurch of the Saviour (First Unitarian Congregational), Brooklyn by Various artists/makersMore