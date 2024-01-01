rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330574
Outbuilding with Three Gears, from Chippendale Drawings, Vol. II by Thomas Chippendale
Outbuilding with Three Gears, from Chippendale Drawings, Vol. II by Thomas Chippendale

View public domain image source

Public Domain
ID : 
9330574

View CC0 License

