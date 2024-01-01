https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330601Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a ceiling painted with clouds and trellis work by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330601View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1025 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2988 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3083 x 3611 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for a ceiling painted with clouds and trellis work by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre GourdetMore