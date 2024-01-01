rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330614
Design for Pink, White and Blue Curtains with Blue Fringes, and Gold and Blue Pediments, Anonymous, British, 19th century
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Design for Pink, White and Blue Curtains with Blue Fringes, and Gold and Blue Pediments, Anonymous, British, 19th century

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9330614

View CC0 License

Design for Pink, White and Blue Curtains with Blue Fringes, and Gold and Blue Pediments, Anonymous, British, 19th century

More