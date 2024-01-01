https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330629Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a Round Pink Sofa and an Armchair and a One-armed Chair, Anonymous, British, 19th centuryView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330629View CC0 LicenseJPEGLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1439 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2519 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3659 x 2633 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for a Round Pink Sofa and an Armchair and a One-armed Chair, Anonymous, British, 19th centuryMore