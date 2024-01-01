rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330659
Parade float in the form of a ship, coat of arms of the Grand Duke of Modena at top by Stefano della Bella
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9330659

View CC0 License

