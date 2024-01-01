https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9330682Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for Pink, Green and White Curtains with Pink and Gold Fringes and a Gold and White Pediment, Anonymous, British, 19th centuryView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9330682View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 878 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2561 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3654 x 2674 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for Pink, Green and White Curtains with Pink and Gold Fringes and a Gold and White Pediment, Anonymous, British, 19th centuryMore