https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331040Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTextile Design with Overlapping Groups of Five Undulating Vertical Stripes of Pearls and Shuttle-Shaped MotifsView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9331040View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1169 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1790 x 1838 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTextile Design with Overlapping Groups of Five Undulating Vertical Stripes of Pearls and Shuttle-Shaped MotifsMore