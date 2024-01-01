https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331042Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTextile Design with a Pattern of Seamless Lozenges Formed by a Undulating Ribbons with Dots, Decorated with Octagons with Pearls on the VerticesView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9331042View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1137 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2391 x 2266 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTextile Design with a Pattern of Seamless Lozenges Formed by a Undulating Ribbons with Dots, Decorated with Octagons with Pearls on the VerticesMore