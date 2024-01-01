rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331047
Textile Design with Alternating Vertical Strips of Amoeba Figures and Vertical Garlands Decorated with Rosettes and Pearls…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Textile Design with Alternating Vertical Strips of Amoeba Figures and Vertical Garlands Decorated with Rosettes and Pearls Over a Honeycomb Pattern Background

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9331047

View CC0 License

Textile Design with Alternating Vertical Strips of Amoeba Figures and Vertical Garlands Decorated with Rosettes and Pearls Over a Honeycomb Pattern Background

More