https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331047Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTextile Design with Alternating Vertical Strips of Amoeba Figures and Vertical Garlands Decorated with Rosettes and Pearls Over a Honeycomb Pattern BackgroundView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9331047View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 1105 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1918 x 1766 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadTextile Design with Alternating Vertical Strips of Amoeba Figures and Vertical Garlands Decorated with Rosettes and Pearls Over a Honeycomb Pattern BackgroundMore