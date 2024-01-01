rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331076
Moon flask with gilt floral decoration on pink ground
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Moon flask with gilt floral decoration on pink ground

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9331076

View CC0 License

Moon flask with gilt floral decoration on pink ground

More