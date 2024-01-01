https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331081Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for Wallpaper with Alternating Vertical Rows of Pairs of Ornamental Frames of Two Sizes Framed by Interlacing Garlands of Laurel Leaves Tied by a BowView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9331081View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1140 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2557 x 2692 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for Wallpaper with Alternating Vertical Rows of Pairs of Ornamental Frames of Two Sizes Framed by Interlacing Garlands of Laurel Leaves Tied by a BowMore