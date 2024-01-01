rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331160
Marriage Panel of Gabriel Weydacher and his wife Juliana Wemis with the Virgin and Child and Saints Barbara and Catherine…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Marriage Panel of Gabriel Weydacher and his wife Juliana Wemis with the Virgin and Child and Saints Barbara and Catherine, after a design by Leonhard Beck

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9331160

View CC0 License

Marriage Panel of Gabriel Weydacher and his wife Juliana Wemis with the Virgin and Child and Saints Barbara and Catherine, after a design by Leonhard Beck

More