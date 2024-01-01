rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Stela with man offering to Re-Harakhty, unfinished, Third Intermediate Period (ca. 712&ndash;663 B.C.)
View public domain image source

Public Domain
ID : 
9331167

View CC0 License

