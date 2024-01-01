https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331167Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStela with man offering to Re-Harakhty, unfinished, Third Intermediate Period (ca. 712–663 B.C.)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9331167View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 897 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2617 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2991 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadStela with man offering to Re-Harakhty, unfinished, Third Intermediate Period (ca. 712–663 B.C.)More