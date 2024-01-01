https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331217Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMummy Board of Iineferty, New Kingdom, Ramesside (ca. 1279–1213 B.C.)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9331217View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 819 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2389 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2460 x 3604 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadMummy Board of Iineferty, New Kingdom, Ramesside (ca. 1279–1213 B.C.)More