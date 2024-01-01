https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331218Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextStela of the Sculptor Qen worshipping Amenhotep I and Ahmose-Nefertari, New Kingdom, Ramesside (ca. 1279–1213 B.C.)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9331218View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 900 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1500 x 2000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadStela of the Sculptor Qen worshipping Amenhotep I and Ahmose-Nefertari, New Kingdom, Ramesside (ca. 1279–1213 B.C.)More