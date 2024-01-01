rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331220
Coffin of the Chantress of Amun Ansenmes, New Kingdom&ndash;Third Intermediate Period (ca. 1186&ndash;945 B.C.)
View public domain image source here

Public Domain
ID : 
9331220

View CC0 License

