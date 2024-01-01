rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331224
Manuscript Leaf with the Nativity in an Initial H, from an Antiphonary, Master of the Riccardiana Lactantius
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Manuscript Leaf with the Nativity in an Initial H, from an Antiphonary, Master of the Riccardiana Lactantius

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9331224

View CC0 License

Manuscript Leaf with the Nativity in an Initial H, from an Antiphonary, Master of the Riccardiana Lactantius

More