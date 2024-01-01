https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331224Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextManuscript Leaf with the Nativity in an Initial H, from an Antiphonary, Master of the Riccardiana LactantiusView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9331224View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 887 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2587 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2664 x 3604 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadManuscript Leaf with the Nativity in an Initial H, from an Antiphonary, Master of the Riccardiana LactantiusMore