https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331230Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRelief from the Chapel of the Overseer of the Troops Sehetepibre, Middle Kingdom (ca. 1802–1640 B.C.)View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9331230View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 827 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2411 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3921 x 2701 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadRelief from the Chapel of the Overseer of the Troops Sehetepibre, Middle Kingdom (ca. 1802–1640 B.C.)More