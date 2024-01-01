rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331230
Relief from the Chapel of the Overseer of the Troops Sehetepibre, Middle Kingdom (ca. 1802&ndash;1640 B.C.)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Relief from the Chapel of the Overseer of the Troops Sehetepibre, Middle Kingdom (ca. 1802–1640 B.C.)

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9331230

View CC0 License

Relief from the Chapel of the Overseer of the Troops Sehetepibre, Middle Kingdom (ca. 1802–1640 B.C.)

More