rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331233
Rishi coffin, Second Intermediate Period&ndash;Early New Kingdom (ca. 1580&ndash;1479 B.C.)
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Rishi coffin, Second Intermediate Period–Early New Kingdom (ca. 1580–1479 B.C.)

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9331233

View CC0 License

Rishi coffin, Second Intermediate Period–Early New Kingdom (ca. 1580–1479 B.C.)

More