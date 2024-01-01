rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Design for the decoration of wall with wood panels and arched bays by Jules Edmond Charles Lachaise and Eugène Pierre Gourdet
View public domain image source

Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9331312

View CC0 License

