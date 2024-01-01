https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331318Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a Porcelain Vase with Bronze Mount, Anonymous, French, 19th centuryView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9331318View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 826 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2410 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2615 x 3798 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for a Porcelain Vase with Bronze Mount, Anonymous, French, 19th centuryMore