https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331319Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a Clock: Three Birds, Anonymous, French, 19th centuryView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9331319View CC0 LicenseJPEGA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2499 px | 300 dpiLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1425 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3737 x 2662 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for a Clock: Three Birds, Anonymous, French, 19th centuryMore