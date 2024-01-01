https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331324Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDesign for a Clock: Birth of Bacchus, Anonymous, French, 19th centuryView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9331324View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 956 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2788 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3603 x 2870 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadDesign for a Clock: Birth of Bacchus, Anonymous, French, 19th centuryMore