rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331327
Four Designs for Tiered Serving Dishes, Anonymous, French, 19th century
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Four Designs for Tiered Serving Dishes, Anonymous, French, 19th century

View public domain image source here

More
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9331327

View CC0 License

Four Designs for Tiered Serving Dishes, Anonymous, French, 19th century

More