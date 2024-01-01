https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331343Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextView of the Campidoglio as re-designed by Michelangelo from the 'Speculum Romanae Magnificentiae', Antonio Lafréry by Etienne DuPéracView public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9331343View CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 889 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2592 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3756 x 2782 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadView of the Campidoglio as re-designed by Michelangelo from the 'Speculum Romanae Magnificentiae', Antonio Lafréry by Etienne DuPéracMore