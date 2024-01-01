rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9331354
Colt Paterson Pocket Percussion Revolver, Fourth Ehlers Model, serial no. 152, with Case and Accessories
Public DomainPersonal and Business use
ID : 
9331354

View CC0 License

