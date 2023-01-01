https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9332689Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Colosseum watercolor border psd. Remixed from Louis Rodolphe Ducros artwork, by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9332689View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3697 x 2470 px | 300 dpi | 89.56 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 802 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2338 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3697 x 2470 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :The Colosseum watercolor border psd. Remixed from Louis Rodolphe Ducros artwork, by rawpixel.More