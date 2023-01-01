https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333145Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGangetic Platanista png sticker, fish illustration by John Edward Gray, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9333145View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 678 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 847 pxBest Quality PNG 3699 x 2089 pxCompatible with :Gangetic Platanista png sticker, fish illustration by John Edward Gray, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixelMore