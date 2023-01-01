https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333215Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlue sky background, oil painting. Remixed from George Catlin artwork, by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9333215View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3052 x 2034 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3052 x 2034 px | 300 dpi | 35.56 MBBlue sky background, oil painting. Remixed from George Catlin artwork, by rawpixel.More