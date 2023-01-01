https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333292Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPlum png sticker, vintage illustration by Giorgio Gallesio, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9333292View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 1179 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1473 pxBest Quality PNG 2800 x 2750 pxCompatible with :Plum png sticker, vintage illustration by Giorgio Gallesio, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More