https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333386Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPeach blossom png sticker, vintage illustration by Giorgio Gallesio, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9333386View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1189 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1486 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1834 x 1851 pxCompatible with :Peach blossom png sticker, vintage illustration by Giorgio Gallesio, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More