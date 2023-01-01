https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333408Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCarob flower png sticker, vintage illustration by Giorgio Gallesio, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9333408View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1072 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1340 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2498 x 2796 pxCompatible with :Carob flower png sticker, vintage illustration by Giorgio Gallesio, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.More