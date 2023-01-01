https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333424Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFalcated Rock Carp png sticker, fish illustration by John Edward Gray, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixelMorePremiumID : 9333424View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 729 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 912 pxBest Quality PNG 2853 x 1734 pxCompatible with :Falcated Rock Carp png sticker, fish illustration by John Edward Gray, transparent background. Remixed by rawpixelMore