https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333463Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWashington Cathedral watercolor border psd. Remixed from vintage artwork by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9333463View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 3300 x 2200 px | 300 dpi | 64.44 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3300 x 2200 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Washington Cathedral watercolor border psd. Remixed from vintage artwork by rawpixel.More